Netflix series "OBX" looking to film in South Carolina in protest of anti-LGBTQ North Carolina law

A new Netflix series set in North Carolina's Outer Banks will instead film in South Carolina in protest of HB-142, a N.C. state law preventing cities from passing laws that protect trans folks' access to public accommodations.
Jonas Pate, a Wilmington, N.C. resident and the creator of OBX
, told the Fayetteville Observer
that he wrote his coming-of-age tale with Wilmington in mind, but that Netflix decided not to film in the state due to HB-142.
The bill was signed into law by Democratic N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2017.
It repealed parts of HB-2, the controversial so-called "bathroom bill," which was signed into law the year before. HB-2 ruled that people could only use bathrooms in government buildings corresponding with the sex listed on their birth certificates.
But North Carolina legislators have bended to corporate pressure in the past.
In 2017, the NCAA gave the state an ultimatum: repeal the law or lose out on hosting championship events through 2022. A week later, both houses of the state legislature passed HB-142, which has been called a "fake repeal" by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Though the replacement law allows the city of Charlotte to keep its transgender protections in place, it also restricts other municipalities
from passing pro-LGBTQ public accommodations laws on their own until December 2020.
"This tiny law is costing this town 70 good, clean, pension-paying jobs and also sending a message to those people who can bring these jobs and more that North Carolina still doesn’t get it," Pate told the Fayetteville Observer
.
As far as protections in South Carolina go, the state may not explicitly ban LGBT equality laws, but it is one of just a few that have no hate crime law on the books. The City of Charleston recently became the first municipality
in the state to adopt an ordinance that would stiffen penalties for offenses deemed hate crimes.
Netflix has picked up OBX
for 10 episodes due to begin filming this spring. Pate was sent to Charleston to scout locations last weekend, according to the newspaper.
Sources tell us that the series is indeed set to film in the area, but Netflix has not confirmed that bit of information as of Friday afternoon.