Charleston will hire a "manager of racial reconciliation" to handle complaints and lead outreach

click to enlarge flickr user Spencer Means

Charleston City Hall

click to enlarge Provided

Gregorie

The City of Charleston will create a new position exclusively dedicated to hearing out the concerns of the city's most marginalized communities.Starting on July 1, the city's budget will allow for a "Manger of Diversity, Racial Reconciliation, and Tolerance," according to city lawyer Susan Herdina, who will oversee the new employee.The new hire will operate independently, and the nature of the job will require the person to navigate the complex bureaucracies of the state Human Affairs Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or the Department of Housing and Urban Development."The responsibilities are going to be really to coordinate any discrimination complains the city receives, addressing those, and routing them to the appropriate party or agency for resolution," Herdina said in a phone call with the. "The city has limited jurisdiction here, so we hope to work hand in hand with state and federal agencies regarding nondiscrimination issues."The new position is also expected to lead workshops that explain nondiscrimination compliance and foster mutual understanding.The role is part of the promises outlined in a slavery apology resolution that narrowly passed through Charleston City Council in June.The resolution, which passed by a vote of 7-5, was spearheaded by District 6 Councilmember William Dudley Gregorie in partnership with the Sophia Institute's Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative, which counts Mayor John Tecklenburg and his wife Sandy among its "engagement partners.""An assurance is hereby provided that the City will seek to promote racial harmony and acceptance by way of initiatives, such as the creation of an office of racial reconciliation," the resolution reads.Part of the job will require coming up with programs to address the quality of education in the Charleston County School District, another promise from the apology resolution.The ideal candidate holds a master's degree in a social science, Herdina said, along with six to eight years of experience. The job, she said, will not be solely complaint-driven."We might just get questions form the community in general about how to deal with certain situations," Herdina said. "I think it’s gonna [entail] education and organizing worships and seminars and forums to provide training and guidance that would help educate the community."Dot Scott, president of the Charleston NAACP, said actionable results go far beyond just paying a person to listen to residents."It’s not that folks don't know [where to go]," she toldin a phone interview. "They believe nothing is gonna happen.""They're saying we're gonna create this office as an outreach from the slavery apology," she added. "There are policy changes that have to be made. Is that what they’re going to do?"She has not been consulted about the position's formal job description as of Thursday.