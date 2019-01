The Agenda: McMaster the latest to promise to fix S.C. schools; Pre-recession developments may be on hold; Solar advocates ramp up

Words cannot express the pride and joy I have to be the governor of the great state of South Carolina. It is exhilarating and humbling. An honor and a privilege. My family and I thank you. pic.twitter.com/1L4fpuWj4g — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 9, 2019

ICYMI: During his inaugural address centered around economic prosperity on Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster vowed to improve the state's education system. Watch it here . Source: SC Radio Network Katie Arrington is going to D.C., just a little later than she had hoped. She has been appointed as a Highly Qualified Expert in the field of cybersecurity for the Department of Defense. A spokesman told theshe still plans to live in Summerville. Source: P&C New developments in West Ashley and James Island that were approved before the recession may not break ground because they don't meet the latest drainage requirements. Source: P&C



S.C. Headline: "Man dressed as Statue of Liberty chases, apprehendssuspect." Source: Go Upstate



Solar advocates are ramping up efforts to ease restrictions in the State House on how much energy rooftop solar customers can sell back to the solar grid. Source: P&C