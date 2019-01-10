Thursday, January 10, 2019
The Agenda: McMaster the latest to promise to fix S.C. schools; Pre-recession developments may be on hold; Solar advocates ramp up
Statue of Liberty catches crash suspect
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 10:55 AM
ICYMI: During his inaugural address centered around economic prosperity on Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster vowed to improve the state's education system. Watch it here
. Source: SC Radio Network
/ City Paper
Katie Arrington is going to D.C., just a little later than she had hoped. She has been appointed as a Highly Qualified Expert in the field of cybersecurity for the Department of Defense. A spokesman told the P&C
she still plans to live in Summerville. Source: P&C
New developments in West Ashley and James Island that were approved before the recession may not break ground because they don't meet the latest drainage requirements. Source: P&C
S.C. Headline: "Man dressed as Statue of Liberty chases, apprehends crash
suspect." Source: Go Upstate
Solar advocates are ramping up efforts to ease restrictions in the State House on how much energy rooftop solar customers can sell back to the solar grid. Source: P&C
Tags: McMaster, Arrington, solar, education, Image