Thursday, January 10, 2019

The Agenda: McMaster the latest to promise to fix S.C. schools; Pre-recession developments may be on hold; Solar advocates ramp up

Statue of Liberty catches crash suspect

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 10:55 AM

ICYMI: During his inaugural address centered around economic prosperity on Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster vowed to improve the state's education system. Watch it here. Source: SC Radio Network / City Paper

Katie Arrington is going to D.C., just a little later than she had hoped. She has been appointed as a Highly Qualified Expert in the field of cybersecurity for the Department of Defense. A spokesman told the P&C she still plans to live in Summerville. Source: P&C

New developments in West Ashley and James Island that were approved before the recession may not break ground because they don't meet the latest drainage requirements. Source: P&C

S.C. Headline: "Man dressed as Statue of Liberty chases, apprehends crash suspect." Source: Go Upstate

Solar advocates are ramping up efforts to ease restrictions in the State House on how much energy rooftop solar customers can sell back to the solar grid. Source: P&C

