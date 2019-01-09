Wednesday, January 9, 2019
WATCH: After nearly 40 years in politics, Henry McMaster finally gets his formal swearing in as governor today
McMaster won first full term as governor in 2018
by Sam Spence
on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 11:38 AM
In a completely predictable twist of political fate, Henry McMaster gets his big fancy swearing in today on the steps of the S.C. Statehouse today.
After working his way up from a lowly federal prosecutor to chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party to South Carolina Attorney General to South Carolina Lieutenant Governor to South Carolina Governor, McMaster finally gets the full treatment today in Columbia.
Today's ceremony kicks off McMaster's first full term as the elected governor of South Carolina. He previously assumed the job when Nikki Haley was appointed ambassador to the United Nations. She resigned that job at the end of 2018.
Here's the video of McMaster's big day from SCETV
:
