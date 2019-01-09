New directory lists more than a dozen trans-friendly doctors, lawyers, and more in Charleston

click to enlarge
A new directory of more than 400 service providers in the South lists more than a dozen trans-friendly doctors, lawyers, and nonprofits in the Charleston area.
On Wednesday, the North Carolina-based Campaign for Southern Equality released their 2019 Trans in the South
guide, which highlights places where trans people can safely seek essential services.
You can access the guide in English
and in Spanish
. It began in 2016 with less than 200 providers, according to CSE spokesman Adam Polaski.
Approximately 500,000 trans people live in the South, according to 2016 data from the William Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
"We know that trans folks face disparities in nearly every sphere of life, but in health care particularly," said CSE program director Ivy Gibson-Hill in a statement. "Finding a doctor or attorney who will treat you with dignity and respect can be a really overwhelming task as a Southern trans person."
The South Carolina listings mention doctors at MUSC, Planned Parenthood downtown, Palmetto Community Care
(formerly Lowcountry AIDS Services) in North Charleston, nonprofits We Are Family
and Charleston Area Trans Support (CATS)
, and two endocrinologists (both at MUSC).
also provides a map (seen above) of service providers across the region.