Tuesday, January 8, 2019

How S.C. and Alabama newspaper front pages marked Clemson's (latest) national title

Tuscaloosa News: "Bama Bummer"

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 12:24 PM

Another January, another Clemson natty. Seems like that's just the way it is these days.

But that also means plenty of good fodder for daily newspaper headline writers charged with the task of memorializing yet another title for the Tigers' loyal fans and the papers' subscribers.

So let's take a look at how S.C. newspapers covered Clemson's big W in Santa Clara, Calif. last night, with links to their big A1 stories. (Plug: If you don't subscribe to your local daily paper, whether in print or online, you should certainly consider it.)

Post and Courier, Charleston

The State, Columbia

Greenville News, Greenville

Florence Morning News, Florence

Great front page, but went with an AP story for their gamer.

FLORENCE MORNING NEWS / NEWSEUM
  • Florence Morning News / Newseum

Tuscaloosa News, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA NEWS / NEWSEUM
  • Tuscaloosa News / Newseum

Montgomery Advertiser, Montgomery, Ala.

MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER / NEWSEUM
  • Montgomery Advertiser / Newseum

