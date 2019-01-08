How S.C. and Alabama newspaper front pages marked Clemson's (latest) national title

Post and Courier, Charleston

A sneak peak 👀 at our commemorative Tuesday front page celebrating @ClemsonFB's second national title in two years.#ALLIN @espn #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/QsThoqXYRp — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) January 8, 2019

The State, Columbia



A look at the front page of today's @thestate celebrating Clemson's #NationalChampionship victory.



Want to get your hands on a poster? Here's the link: https://t.co/ayj7xL6mEO pic.twitter.com/qAyZiyHE3l — Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) January 8, 2019

Here's a sneak peak of tomorrow's sports cover. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FCEfeHdpht — Orange and White (@orangeandwhite) January 8, 2019

Florence Morning News, Florence



Another January, another Clemson natty. Seems like that's just the way it is these days.But that also means plenty of good fodder for daily newspaper headline writers charged with the task of memorializing yet another title for the Tigers' loyal fans and the papers' subscribers.So let's take a look at how S.C. newspapers covered Clemson's big W in Santa Clara, Calif. last night, with links to their big A1 stories. (Plug: If you don't subscribe to your local daily paper, whether in print or online, you should certainly consider it.)

Great front page, but went with an AP story for their gamer.

click to enlarge Florence Morning News / Newseum

click to enlarge Tuscaloosa News / Newseum