How S.C. and Alabama newspaper front pages marked Clemson's (latest) national title

A sneak peak 👀 at our commemorative Tuesday front page celebrating @ClemsonFB's second national title in two years.#ALLIN @espn #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/QsThoqXYRp— The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) January 8, 2019
A look at the front page of today's @thestate celebrating Clemson's #NationalChampionship victory.— Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) January 8, 2019
Want to get your hands on a poster? Here's the link: https://t.co/ayj7xL6mEO pic.twitter.com/qAyZiyHE3l
Here's a sneak peak of tomorrow's sports cover. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FCEfeHdpht— Orange and White (@orangeandwhite) January 8, 2019
Great front page, but went with an AP story for their gamer.