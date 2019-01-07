Best of Charleston 2019 nominations end Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.!

click to enlarge File

Procrastinators: Best of Charleston 2019 nominations end Tues. Jan. 8, at 11:59 p.m. There can be no winners without finalists, and without nominations, there would be no finalists.You can vote in all the categories or just the ones you're passionate about. Categories include the best neighborhood brunch place, the best party of 2018, and our personal favorite: best tourist trap.If you need more reasons to submit your ballot, besides that it's really easy and you get a say in what's crowned Best of Charleston, nominations support local businesses and the places that give Charleston its heart and soul.Want McDonald's to win Best Fries? (As it did in the very first Best of in 1998.)No?