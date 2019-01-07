Monday, January 7, 2019
Best of Charleston 2019 nominations end Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.!
Support the places that make Charleston, Charleston
Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 11:49 AM
Procrastinators: Best of Charleston 2019 nominations end Tues. Jan. 8, at 11:59 p.m. There can be no winners without finalists, and without nominations, there would be no finalists.
You can vote in all the categories or just the ones you're passionate about. Categories include the best neighborhood brunch place, the best party of 2018, and our personal favorite: best tourist trap.
If you need more reasons to submit your ballot, besides that it's really easy and you get a say in what's crowned Best of Charleston, nominations support local businesses and the places that give Charleston its heart and soul.
