The Agenda: 'Pelosi Joe' votes against Pelosi; Ex-deputies will be charged in flooding death of patients; S.C. has lowest gas prices since 2016

Cunningham won a close general election fight over Katie Arrington in November.
On his first day on the job, Rep. Joe Cunningham kept his campaign promise and did not vote for Nancy Pelosi to be speaker of the House. He instead voted for Cheri Bustos, a Democrat from Illinois and the incoming chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Pelosi was running unopposed and won handily with 220 votes. Source: McClatchy
In the past week, OCEARCH, an ocean research non-profit, has pinged three great white sharks in the waters off of Charleston. The sharks were Miss Costa Shark, White Shark Hal, and Grey Lady Shark. Source: WCIV
Gray Television Inc. has acquired Raycom Media Inc., the parent company of Live 5 news for $3.6 billion. WCSC-TV began broadcasting in 1953. Source: P&C
Fill 'er up: S.C. has the cheapest gas prices since 2016, with drivers paying an average of $1.92 per gallon. GasBuddy estimates that prices will rise by spring. Source: SC Radio Network
The two fired law enforcement officers will face charges related to the drowning death of two mental health patients in transport, Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green, during Hurricane Florence. Stephen Flood will be charged with two counts each of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter and Joshua Bishop will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Source: AP