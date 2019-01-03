S.C.'s two new congressmen, 34 and 36, drop the average age of the House delegation by six years (still all men)

click to enlarge
Timmons (left) and Cunningham take their seats on Congress this week
The average age of South Carolina's representatives in the U.S. House will decrease by six years with the arrival of Reps. Joe Cunningham and William Timmons, who are 36 and 34, respectively.
With five of the state's seven districts holding steady with the same members, the average age of the S.C.'s representatives, 56.7 years old, sits just under the average age of Congress as a whole
, 58.5, even after being was driven down
in 2018 by an influx of new, younger members. Previously, the average age of S.C.'s House delegation was 62.7.
And of course, all of the state's representatives in our nation's capital are men. The average tenure of the state's D.C. incumbents is over 13 years.
In fact, if Cunningham hadn't prevailed in the 1st District (praise be), Katie Arrington would have been the first Republican woman ever elected from S.C. to serve in either branch of Congress. The last woman S.C. voters elected to serve in Washington was Liz Patterson, a Democrat from the Upstate, who served three terms in the U.S. House before she was unseated by Republican Bob Inglis in 1992. Cunningham replaces Mark Sanford in the House.
William Timmons, a lawyer who previously served in the S.C. Senate, won a crowded GOP primary in the bid to succeed Trey Gowdy in the state's conservative 4th Congressional District. Timmons handily defeated Democrat Brandon Brown in the November general election.