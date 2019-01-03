Here's DJ/ Dad/ Rep. Joe Cunningham's playlist this week as he prepped to head to Washington

If you're anything like me, you make a playlist for the most important moments. Who wants to be distracted by trying to find the perfect song in the middle of soaking it in? Joe Cunningham was sworn in
to represent S.C.'s 1st District today, and to celebrate the moment, he made a playlist.
The playlist, the aptly-named "Swearing-in playlist," is pretty good, with nods to his new job–John Denver's "Leaving, on a Jet Plane," Michael Jackson's "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'," and Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."
There are a few nods to the Lowcountry with "Palmetto Rose" by Jason Isbell; "Sparrow" by Jump, Little Children; "Unknown Legend" by Shovels and Rope and Shakey Graves; and "Homeboy" by Susto. It has a few surprises, which we hate to spoil, including none other than the late, great, 2Pac.
Here 'tis: