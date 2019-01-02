Wednesday, January 2, 2019
The Agenda: S.C. ends identity theft monitoring program for victims of tax info breach, Sullivan's Island Lighthouse getting upgraded
A proposed bill in the Statehouse would allow "free range parenting"
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Six years after hackers stole six million S.C. tax records, the victims are on their own as the state cuts off its program offering free identity protection. Source: AP
S.C. Sen. Vincent Sheheen has filed a bill supporting "free-range parenting" in the State House, which would give clarification for law enforcement and give children some freedom. Source: Free Times
The Sullivan's Island lighthouse will be getting an update — the antique light will be replaced by a modern light system. Source: P&C
Feeling under the weather? S.C. is among the top nine states that are seeing a lot of flu activity this year. Source: WSPA
Crab Bank, a shorebird rookery in the Charleston Harbor near Shem Creek that was in peril, may be saved by a last minute grant from the government. Source: P&C
