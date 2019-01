Pod Save America will record live in North Charleston on Thurs. Feb. 7

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Pod Save America

L-R: Pod Save America hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor.

Pod Save America @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m. Price: $38.50+

The team at Pod Save America will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center next month to record a live episode as part of their 2019 tour The Charleston date is their first stop outside the Beltway.The twice-weekly liberal podcast premiered in January 2017 in response to President Donald Trump's election.The political talk show is hosted by former Barack Obama White House staffers Jon Favreau (director of speechwriting), Jon Lovett (speechwriter), and Tommy Vietor (National Security Council spokesman and special assistant to the president) on Tuesdays.The Thursday episodes are co-hosted by Favreau and Daniel Pfeiffer, Obama's former senior advisor for strategy and communications.Tickets start at $38.50 and are on sale now at Ticketmaster