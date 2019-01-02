Dr. Andrew Hsu starts new job as College of Charleston president on May 16

click to enlarge
Courtesy CofC
Andrew Hsu, 62, will leave Ohio for the Holy City in 2019
The board of trustees at the College of Charleston has approved the contract of Dr. Andrew Hsu, who was selected as the school's 23rd president in November.
Trustees approved the terms of the contract during a special meting on Dec. 28, according to a statement
from trustee David M. Hay.
Dr. Hsu will be on campus starting on March 1 for meetings with students and community leaders as "president-designate," per the terms of his contract. His official start date, however, won't be for another two months after that, on May 16.
The 62-year-old is currently the provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the University of Toledo in Ohio. He graduated with degrees in hydraulic engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing in 1980 before earning a second master's degree and a Ph.D. from Georgia Tech.
In the years following, Dr. Hsu worked for NASA contractor Sverdrup and Rolls-Royce and began his academic career at the University of Miami in 1997.
His five-year contract stretches from May 16 to May 15, 2024. Dr. Hsu's official presidential salary will be $210,246. The College of Charleston Foundation, which manages the school's endowment, will pay Dr. Hsu another $200,000, bringing his combined compensation to $410,246.
The board of trustees will ask the state Agency Head Salary Commission for a 15 percent raise for Dr. Hsu effective on his start date. In the event the commission denies the raise, the college will ask the Foundation to pitch in for it.
The college will also provide Dr. Hsu and his family with an on-campus residence — the formal president's residence sits on Glebe Street. Utilities, high-speed internet, and "custodial services both inside and outside" the home will be taken care of by the school.
Former CofC President Glenn McConnell earned a yearly state salary of $198,345 at the time of his departure, according to college spokesman Mike Robertson. He also received $112,000 in Foundation money, bringing the previous president's total compensation to $310,345.
A welcome event for Dr. Hsu and his family is planned for Wed. Jan. 23. Details for the event have yet to be released.