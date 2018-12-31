On NYE, Charleston area police will be conducting checkpoints downtown, on James Island, in Mt. Pleasant, and in Ladson

click to enlarge
-
Charleston County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office will keep an extra eye on drivers as they get ready to ring in the new year Monday night.
Starting at 10 p.m., two units from CCSO will conduct checkpoints near the intersection of Camp Road and Folly Road in James Island and the intersection of Highway 78 and College Park Road in Ladson.
The Charleston Police Department will also increase enforcement Monday night with checkpoints throughout the city, according to a press release sent to media last week.
"This year, the Charleston Police Department has already investigated one traffic fatality and one serious injury collision over the Christmas holiday weekend," CPD said. "Those are not simply two statistics, but rather two families who will always associate the holiday season with the loss of a loved one or the significant and life-altering injury that resulted from a crash."
The James Island intersection deputies will be working tonight is the same location as a fatal November accident
involving a sheriff's deputy that killed a 32-year-old woman. The deputy and a constable who were in the Sheriff's Office car were transported to MUSC with serious injuries, according to the Post & Courier.
Both law enforcement agencies encourage those who plan to go out and drink to use a designated driver or organize alternate transportation methods, including cabs and ride-hailing apps.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department will conduct its own checkpoint near Longpoint Road and Egypt Road from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday night, according to the department's Facebook page
.