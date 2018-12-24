Charleston-based Gotcha thinks these small electric cars will be part of the future of urban transportation

click to enlarge
Gotcha, the Charleston-based company behind the city's Holy Spokes bike-share program, is testing out three electric cars that could soon become a regular part of Charleston's streetscape.
For the past week, the six-seater cars have been tested by employees at the Medical University of South Carolina, which has its own partnership with the Holy Spokes program
The cars are expected to launch in Atlanta; Louisville; Sarasota, Fla.; and Auburn University in January. There, users will be able to request a ride through the Gotcha app or flag a car down from the sidewalk. For a $3 flat fee, riders can go anywhere within a three mile radius.
The cars use proprietary batteries that last up to 100 miles per charge.
"The goal with it is that, with he majority of trips in the U.S. being three miles or less — to get people out of single-occupancy vehicles," said Gotcha CEO Sean Flood in an interview.
The cars require City Council approval, and they're not scheduled to roll out any time soon. Still, Flood think it's only a matter of time before they become another just another transport option throughout the city.
"We’ve operated the city’s bike share system for a year and a half," he said. "The city, MUSC, the riders, everybody’s loved that. So to me, it’s a natural offering, and you, as a rider, would be able to go from the city’s public transit and bike share [to one of the cars], you can do that all within one app."
MUSC and the City of Charleston did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Eventually, the company envisions dividing the city into "pockets" — downtown, Avondale, etc. — where the cars would circulate and provide quick, cheap rides from professional drivers.
Flood thinks the new alternative could alleviate congestion in Charleston's streets.
"The other real advantage is that Uber has been proven that it doesn’t decrease traffic," Flood said. "It just switches your car for my car."