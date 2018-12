The Agenda: Cute seal alert; Lindsey Graham drops the O word in protest of Trump move; S.C. is the ninth fastest growing state

The seal who swam up on our beach this morning has been seen by marine biologists and a vet. The pup appears to be in good health and we will help to keep an eye out until he or she returns to the ocean. Thanks to everyone who reached out! pic.twitter.com/NH96WlcpJZ — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) December 20, 2018

Seal you later — a poor little loose seal washed up on the beach in Myrtle Beach yesterday. Don't flip(per) out, he was in good health despite early reports of having being bitten by a shark. He returned to the ocean from whence he came. Source: Live 5

Despite Sen. Graham dropping the O word in protest of President Donald Trump's announcement about U.S. military in Syria yesterday, Trump says he has decided to withdraw the troops. Source: TwitterThe S.C. winner of $1.6 billion still hasn't claimed their prize. Source: WYFF



South Carolina is the ninth-fastest-growing state in the U.S., with a majority of the new 62,908 residents moving to the coast and in particular, the Lowcountry. Charleston is the largest city in the state, with Columbia, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant rounding out the top four. Source: P&C



With a flash flood watch in Charleston from noon to 11 p.m., it's fitting that the Governor's commission on flooding is meeting for the first time today. Source: AP