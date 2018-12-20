The Agenda: Cute seal alert; Lindsey Graham drops the O word in protest of Trump move; S.C. is the ninth fastest growing state

Seal you later — a poor little loose seal washed up on the beach in Myrtle Beach yesterday. Don't flip(per) out, he was in good health despite early reports of having being bitten by a shark. He returned to the ocean from whence he came. Source: Live 5
The seal who swam up on our beach this morning has been seen by marine biologists and a vet. The pup appears to be in good health and we will help to keep an eye out until he or she returns to the ocean. Thanks to everyone who reached out! pic.twitter.com/NH96WlcpJZ— Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) December 20, 2018
The S.C. winner of $1.6 billion still hasn't claimed their prize. Source: WYFF
Withdrawal of this small American force in Syria would be a huge Obama-like mistake. https://t.co/atsjHUyJlB— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2018