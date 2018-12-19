Charleston will create new Stormwater Department as flooding concerns rise

click to enlarge
Dustin Waters
In recent years, heavy rains have swamped areas like the corner of Ashley Avenue and Sumter Street, seen above
Charleston city officials voted to establish a new department specifically focused on flooding and drainage in the upcoming year.
The city will hire a stormwater director to head the department, along with project managers, inspectors, administrative technicians, and construction workers, according to a press release from the city. In November, longtime city public services director Laura Cabiness resigned the post she held for 20 years after Tecklenburg announced his intention to create the new department, P&C reported.
City Council approved the creation of the committee Tuesday night. Council also increased stormwater funding by $2.4 million for 2019.
"With tough new stormwater rules already in place in Church Creek and more on the way citywide, not to mention a large number of drainage projects moving forward now and in the future, this department will give us the focus and accountability we need to see these projects and others through to success," Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a statement.
On Monday this week, Tecklenburg announced
he would seek re-election to a second term next year.