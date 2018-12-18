The Agenda: S.C. prisoner suing for the right to smoke weed; Ex-ambassador joins CofC after calling Trump policy "a sham"

click to enlarge
AP Headline: "S.C. inmate says religion entitles him to smoke pot in prison"
James Rose, 41, who is serving a life sentence in connection to a 2013 murder, has sued the state Dept. of Prisons for violating his religious freedoms. In addition to smoking marijuana, as part of his Rastafarian religious practice, he'd like to keep his hair in dreadlocks. He is seeking $1 million in damages. Source: AP
Holiday shipping deadlines are here. Today is the last day to order anything and have it arrive in a military base before Christmas. Otherwise, Thurs. Dec. 20 is the deadline for first-class mail and packages from the U.S. Postal Service. For Priority Mail Express, the deadline is Saturday. Shop accordingly! Source: WCSC
The former ambassador to Estonia, James D. Melville Jr., will be joining the College of Charleston as an associate dean in the School of Languages, Cultures, and World Affairs. Melville stepped down from his post as ambassador in July after a career in the U.S. Foreign Service to protest the Trump administration's European foreign policy. In a Washington Post op-ed
in October, he called Trump's "America First" mantra "a sham." Melville was named ambassador in 2015 by President Barack Obama. Source: P&C
We're in the middle of engagement season, so in case you were wondering, P&C
called around and found out how much wedding venues cost in Charleston
. Venues prices vary depending on date, wedding size, and more, but the range is between $400 and $8,000. Source: P&C