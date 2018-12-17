The Agenda: S.C. pol Mick Mulvaney draws the short straw, named Trump's acting chief of staff; Education top issue for S.C. legislators

click to enlarge
Former S.C. Congressman Mick Mulvaney has been tapped
to be President Trump's chief of staff despite having called his boss a "terrible human being"
on the campaign trail in 2016. Since then, Trump has stated he thinks Mulvaney has done an "outstanding" job while acting as the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney also served as interim leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory agency that he previously recommended
be dismantled. Source: NYT, BBC, CP
On Sunday, flood waters lifted around ten graves out of the ground at Monrovia Cemetery in the neck area of the peninsula. After a week of heavy rain, a dozen graves are still under inches of flood waters. Source: WCSC
According to a survey by the Statehouse Report
, education is a top priority for both parties of S.C. legislators in 2019. Source: Statehouse Report
More than 600 jobs at a North Charleston InterContinental Hotel Group call center have been relocated overseas. The call center closed last month due to high employee turnover. Source: P&C