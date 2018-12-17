Monday, December 17, 2018

The Agenda: S.C. pol Mick Mulvaney draws the short straw, named Trump's acting chief of staff; Education top issue for S.C. legislators

North Charleston call center jobs offshored

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Dec 17, 2018 at 12:40 PM

Former S.C. Congressman Mick Mulvaney has been tapped to be President Trump's chief of staff despite having called his boss a "terrible human being" on the campaign trail in 2016. Since then, Trump has stated he thinks Mulvaney has done an "outstanding" job while acting as the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney also served as interim leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory agency that he previously recommended be dismantled. Source: NYT, BBC, CP

On Sunday, flood waters lifted around ten graves out of the ground at Monrovia Cemetery in the neck area of the peninsula. After a week of heavy rain, a dozen graves are still under inches of flood waters. Source: WCSC

According to a survey by the Statehouse Report, education is a top priority for both parties of S.C. legislators in 2019. Source: Statehouse Report

More than 600 jobs at a North Charleston InterContinental Hotel Group call center have been relocated overseas. The call center closed last month due to high employee turnover. Source: P&C

