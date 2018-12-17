Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announces bid for re-election in 2019

click to enlarge
John Tecklenburg announced his bid for re-election as mayor of Charleston in an email to supporters Monday morning.
The 63-year-old former real estate broker touted his focus on traffic, affordable housing, flooding and drainage, and the revitalization of West Ashley in a short email that included a fundraising pitch for $35 contributions.
"In short, we've made real progress on the greatest challenges facing our city, and our citizens," the message read. "But we're not finished yet – there's still much critical work to be done."
Tecklenburg defeated Charleston-area state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis with 57.51 percent of the vote in a November 2015 runoff election. He was sworn in as the 61st mayor of Charleston on Jan. 11, 2016, taking over for 40-year mayor Joe Riley, who was retiring.
Tecklenburg raised $42,566 between July and October, according to his campaign's most recent S.C. Ethics Commission filing
. With some $8,000 in recent spending, his campaign has $259,383 in the bank.
The mayor's 2015 campaign raised over $600,000.
The Post & Courier reports
that City Council members Keith Waring and Mike Seekings are also rumored to be running for mayor next year.
"I'll say this, I have been asked by many," Waring told the newspaper. "And I'll make a decision in a month or two."
Charleston residents will pick their next mayor on Nov. 5, 2019. It is a nonpartisan race.