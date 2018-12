These Charleston streets are closed due to flooding Friday morning

click to enlarge Michael Wiser file photo

Portions of Charleston County are under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service "Since 4 a.m., two to three inches of rain has fallen between Johns Island to northern Mount Pleasant," according to a NWS update sent at 9:26 a.m. "City of Charleston has reported numerous roads closed due to flooding, primarily across downtown Charleston. Additional rainfall amounts of up to an inch are possible over the next couple of hours."The following streets were closed due to flooding as of 10:10 a.m.: Click here for an updated list of emergency and non-emergency road closures throughout Charleston.