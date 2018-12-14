Friday, December 14, 2018
These Charleston streets are closed due to flooding Friday morning
15 different road closures in Charleston as of 10:10 a.m.
by Adam Manno
on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 10:17 AM
Portions of Charleston County are under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service
"Since 4 a.m., two to three inches of rain has fallen between Johns Island to northern Mount Pleasant," according to a NWS update sent at 9:26 a.m. "City of Charleston has reported numerous roads closed due to flooding, primarily across downtown Charleston. Additional rainfall amounts of up to an inch are possible over the next couple of hours."
The following streets were closed due to flooding as of 10:10 a.m.:
Click here
for an updated list of emergency and non-emergency road closures throughout Charleston.
