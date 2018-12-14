Customers will pay another $2.3 billion for failed V.C. Summer reactors as Dominion Energy preps SCE&G takeover

click to enlarge
SCE&G photo
Construction on the VC Summer nuclear expansion was halted in 2017.
The Public Service Commission ruled that SCE&G customers will pay an extra $2.3 billion for two abandoned nuclear reactors Friday, clearing the way for Dominion Energy to take over the utility.
Customers will pay two-thirds less under the Dominion plan than they would have under SCE&G's initial proposal, according to the Post & Courier
Dominion Energy, a Virginia-based power company, announced their intention to buy SCANA, SCE&G's parent company, in January. The proposal came six months after SCE&G, along with state-owned utility Santee Cooper, shut down a $9 billion nuclear reactor project at the V.C. Summer plant in Fairfield County. The sticker price for publicly traded SCANA is over $14.5 billion.
Gov. Henry McMaster has been adamant that South Carolina customers should not pay any more money for the failed reactors
, but Dominion made it clear that their deal was off the table if state lawmakers overturned the Base Load Review Act, the 2007 state law that allows utilities to charge customers to bankroll reactors as they're being built.
It seems state regulators didn't want to let that happen.
The typical SCE&G-powered home will have to put up about $1,700 over the next 20 years thanks to the ruling, according to P&C
McMaster has softened his rhetoric after the commission's ruling (and since being re-elected last month.)
"The Public Service Commission — which I am confident has vigorously sought to make the best of a bad situation — has conducted a transparent, open process and has carefully deliberated the positions of ratepayers, the power companies, and the court," McMaster said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Westinghouse Electric, the designers of the reactor, went bankrupt before the V.C. Summer project came to a halt in July 2017.
SCE&G customers have already paid over $2 billion into the project, with the average SCE&G customer paying 27 percent of his or her bill toward the new reactors, which never came on line and will never be finished.