Friday, December 14, 2018

Cancelled: Moms Demand Action's Friday vigil downtown cancelled due to inclement weather

The group will join Saturday's 1,000 Mothers Mourning March at Burke High instead

Posted by Adam Manno on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge The March for Our Lives rally for gun reform in North Charleston drew close to 2,000 people on March 24. - ADAM MANNO FILE PHOTO
  • Adam Manno file photo
  • The March for Our Lives rally for gun reform in North Charleston drew close to 2,000 people on March 24.
Friday evening's "Vigil for Child Victims of Gun Violence," which was to be held on Cannon Park in downtown Charleston at 6 p.m., has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
"Weather permitting, Moms Demand Action will tomorrow [Sat. Dec. 15] join the 1,000 Mothers Mourning March, which kicks off at noon at Burke High School," said Moms Demand Action spokesperson Nicole Dietrich in a statement.

The vigil was meant to mourn the lives of children lost to gun violence.

"When it comes to how American children are exposed to gun violence, gunfire at schools is just the tip of the iceberg: every year, over 2,700 children and teens are shot and killed and nearly 14,500 more are shot and injured," according to a press release announcing the event.
Friday is the sixth anniversary of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, in which a 20-year-old killed 20 children and seven adults, including himself, at a Newtown, Conn. elementary school. The shooter killed his mother at their shared home before driving to the school.

Moms Demand Action was founded in Indianapolis, Ind. one day after the tragedy.
