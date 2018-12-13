Thursday, December 13, 2018
Pounce Cat Cafe will deliver bundles of joy (kittens) to you for 30 minutes of cuddles
Cuteness delivered to your cubicle
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 11:38 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Bring me all the kittens you have
The folks at Pounce Cat Cafe are celebrating the holidays with kitten deliveries. For $100 in human money, they'll bring priceless kittens to you at work, school, or home.
The kitties come pre-loaded with 30 minutes of cuddles and then they'll be on their furry way. If you fall in love with Wilbur or Manxine or whoever, they're all adoptable (ofc.) They'll even bring along holiday goodies to enjoy after the kittens have left.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Want in on this cuddle puddle?
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The cat is in the basket, I repeat, the cat is in the basket
If you live or work in Mt. Pleasant or Daniel Island, the kittens are coming to you on Weds. Dec. 19. If you're downtown, mark your catlendar for Thurs. Dec. 20.
So this holiday, don't send them sweets, get kittens delivered instead. For more information, visit pouncecatcafe.com
.
Tags: Pounce, Pounce Cat Cafe, cat cafe, holidays, kittens, Image