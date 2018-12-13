Charleston area's first ax throwing storefront planning to open in Park Circle

Until now, the recreational ax throwing trend
that's moving across the U.S.
has been relegated to pop-up events with traveling lanes set up at big outdoor events.
But not for long, with the first dedicated ax tossing business set to open up shop in Park Circle this March.
Air Force veteran Ian Smith says he plans to renovate the space at 1077 East Montague Ave. to include seven lanes for ax throwing along with a bar to serve beer and wine. Smith hopes that his business, The Ax Hole LLC
, can carve out a unique niche in the growing trend of lumberjack-themed ax throwing venues. (The actual name of his Park Circle business and the specific themes are TBA at this point, Smith adds.)
Hoping to allay apprehension about the words "ax" and "bar" used together, Smith assures that he has plans in place to make his new storefront a safe and fun place to throw off some steam.
First, he says, all seven lanes will have at least one employee on hand to monitor and give pointers to folks who are trying their hand at tossing hatchets down range. Each of those employees, he says, will undergo bartender standard TIPS training to identify any patrons who may be acting unsafe. Additionally, there will be clearly defined rules for those wishing to participate, so study up.
Smith, who worked onboard C-17s in the Air Force, says the the idea to open his business in Charleston came during a cross-country drive from Alaska, where he was stationed, to Charleston, which included a stop at a similar ax throwing joint in Denver, Colo. He's still pretty new to town, settling down in the area last summer.
The new North Charleston spot will work with Chucktown Social to start competitive recreational league play, which is apparently a national thing (worldaxethrowingleague.com
).
Smith is optimistic that his team can finish renovations in time to be open by March 2 2019. Follow their progress at facebook.com/theaxholecharleston.