Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Best of Charleston 2019 nominations are open until Jan. 8!
It's an honor to even be nominated
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 3:23 PM
click to enlarge
It is the most wonderful time of the year: Best of Charleston has officially begun. Last year it was the most competitive year so far with almost a million votes cast, but there can be no winners without nominations.
Nominations
are open now
through Tues. Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
We want to hear what you
think is the best, in more categories than ever–almost 400, for those counting. Pitch us your favorite spots, big and small, for a shot at Best of Charleston glory.
A few new categories include where the best brunch spot (and happy hour!) all across greater Charleston, the best poke place, and the best aesthetician. If we want to get brunch and perfect 'grammable brows, where would you send us?
Nominations are open until Tues., Jan. 8 at BestofCharleston.net
New categories include:
- Best Dermatology practice
- Best Bartender
- Best Happy Hour and Brunch on James Island, Johns Island, North Charleston, Summerville, West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, IOP, and Sullivan's Island
- Best Donut Shop
- Best Pet-Friendly Bar/Restaurant
- Best place to wear your kid out
- Best Criminal Defense Attorney
- Best Family Law attorney
- Best Personal Injury Attorney
- Best DUI Attorney
- Best Financial Planner
- Best Moving Company
- Best Bridal Store
- Best Auto service
- Best Auto body shop
Tags: Best of, Best of Charleston, Best of 2019, Image