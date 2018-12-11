The Agenda: Manatee rescued from Cooper River, S.C. senators reviewing rules for mental health patient transport

A manatee was rescued from the cold waters of the Cooper River was safely brought to Florida with the help of Sea World. S.C. Department of Natural Resources asks for any manatee sightings to be reported. Source: South Carolina Radio Network
Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit in Charleston to try to stop seismic blasting off of the coast. The first step in offshore drilling, airgun blasting is used to search for oil and gas and can be very disruptive for marine life. Source: WCSC
S.C. senators are reviewing state law on how to handle patients who doctors or judges decide need immediate mental health treatment. The review comes after two patients, Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green, died while being transported for mental health care during Hurricane Florence. Source: AP
A proposed plan would create a Lowcountry Rapid Transit program, which would connect Summerville, North Charleston, and downtown, is gaining community support. Source: Charleston Currents