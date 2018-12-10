Monday, December 10, 2018
The Agenda: Chs. Catholic Diocese says it will name priests accused of abuse; Local adjustments for climate change
S.C. is known for being salty
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 1:19 PM
Coastal S.C. cities, including Charleston, are already adapting to the effects of climate change that they're already feeling. Charleston's adaptations include the Sea Level Rise strategy
. Source: Statehouse Report
On Friday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced that in February it will release names of S.C. priests "credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors dating back to 1950," according to the P&C's report. Source: P&C
Time included Heatworks' Model 3 Smart Water Heater on the Best Inventions 2018 list. The Mt. Pleasant company's water heater is more efficient and can save a family of four $240 a year. Source: TIME
Feeling salty? Take a deep dive into the history of salt works in the Lowcountry. Source: South Strand News
P&C headline
: "Sen. Tim Scott urges Republican leaders to select better judicial nominees"
