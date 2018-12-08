Updated CofC program expands automatic acceptance to more S.C. counties, giving perks to high achieving students

click to enlarge
The College of Charleston's new Cougar Advantage program will automatically accept students in the top ten percent of their class from 15 S.C. counties who apply.
If that sounds familiar, it is because the College launched its Top 10 Percent program in 2015, which guaranteed admission for high achieving students from Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Dorchester, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties.
The program's latest iteration expands the automatic acceptance to all of the Lowcountry and some counties in the Pee Dee. Specifically, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Calhoun, Georgetown, Hampton, and Jasper counties will now be eligible.
"Cougar Advantage is a wonderful initiative to help us recruit more of South Carolina’s best and brightest students as well as further diversify the College’s student body," said interim CofC president Stephen Osborne in a press release.
According the school's announcement
last month, aside from attracting more high achieving students, students who are part of the Cougar Advantage Program will be given additional support to "ensure their personal well-being, academic success and persistence toward graduation."
Some of the additional support includes the Cougar Advantage Pledge, which offers additional financial aid and a $2,000 study abroad award for participating students who are eligible for a Federal Pell Grant. Quite the perk.