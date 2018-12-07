The Charleston area's weirdest, most entertaining Christmas parade in Park Circle has been canceled

click to enlarge City of North Charleston

This year you'll have to find a way to get into the holiday spirit that doesn't involve festive garbage trucks, spinning homemade floats, and a dizzying array of nighttime light displays.After pushing off for weather last week and trying again for this Saturday, North Charleston made the decision yesterday to go ahead and call off this year's holiday parade as nasty cold weather bears down on the East Coast.Parade or no parade, a ride through the main circle at the intersection of East Montague and North/South Rhett avenues in North Charleston is still worth it. Every year, the circle is lined with dozens of light displays and a whole mess of trees that members of the community sign up to decorate for the holiday. (There are a bunch of bars and restaurants are just a few blocks away, so that's a plus too.)Of course, if you still need a parade, the City of Charleston's is set for next weekend, Sun. Dec. 16, after being delayed last Sunday. Summerville's has also been postponed until Dec. 16. Mt. Pleasant's is still on for Sun. Dec. 9 and Folly's is still on for Sat. Dec. 8.