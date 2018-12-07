Friday, December 7, 2018
The Agenda: Weekend weather will be frightful; Regulators expected to make call on SCE&G rates next week
Charleston County missing out on more than $25 million dollars due to corporate tax incentives
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 12:01 PM
Baby, it's gross outside: Charleston is set to get three inches of rain over the weekend. While Charleston enjoys soggy temperatures in the 40s and 50s, our neighbors in the upstate and in N.C. may see some snow. Source: P&C
The latest installment of the SCANA drama: S.C. regulators are expected to rule on SCE&G power bills and the Dominion deal next week. Source: The State
Isle of Palms' Wild Dunes Resort has announced that after they have used 15,000 fewer straws since going plastic strawless in August. Source: WCIV
According to Good Jobs First, a national advocacy group, S.C. schools are missing out on millions of dollars due to tax breaks given to corporations. Charleston County is missing out on $25,347,694. Source: P&C
The remains of a sailor killed in Pearl Harbor have returned to S.C. to be put to rest today, 77 years to the day after he died. Source: The State
