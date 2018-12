The Agenda: Weekend weather will be frightful; Regulators expected to make call on SCE&G rates next week

click to enlarge Flickr user mikejay1

Baby, it's gross outside: Charleston is set to get three inches of rain over the weekend. While Charleston enjoys soggy temperatures in the 40s and 50s, our neighbors in the upstate and in N.C. may see some snow. Source: P&C The latest installment of the SCANA drama: S.C. regulators are expected to rule on SCE&G power bills and the Dominion deal next week. Source: The State Isle of Palms' Wild Dunes Resort has announced that after they have used 15,000 fewer straws since going plastic strawless in August. Source: WCIV According to Good Jobs First, a national advocacy group, S.C. schools are missing out on millions of dollars due to tax breaks given to corporations. Charleston County is missing out on $25,347,694. Source: P&C

The remains of a sailor killed in Pearl Harbor have returned to S.C. to be put to rest today, 77 years to the day after he died. Source: The State