Nikki Haley will probably be replaced by former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert at the United Nations

Photo via U.S. Department of State/Flickr.
Heather Nauert has been nominated to be America's next U.N. Ambassador
President Donald Trump has picked a former Fox News anchor to replace U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
"Heather Nauert will be nominated," Trump said Friday before leaving for an event in Kansas City, according to the Associated P
ress. "She’s very talented, very smart, very quick, and I think she’s going to be respected by all."
Nauert is currently the spokesperson at the U.S. State Department. She was tapped by the administration for that job on April 2017
.
When Trump fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in March, Nauert was suddenly appointed as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs. According to AP, she oversaw "public diplomacy in Washington and all of the roughly 275 overseas U.S. embassies, consulates, and other posts"
Before that, she had virtually no experience in foreign policy, a beat she didn't even cover during her stints as a correspondent for ABC News or on various Fox News programs, including Fox & Friends
.
Her State Department biography
says that she was previously a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that specializes un U.S. foreign policy.
The 48-year-old Illinois native has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.
She will have to be confirmed by the Senate.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of S.C. spoke in favor of Nauert's nomination in a statement Friday afternoon.
“I’ve known Heather for many years, he said. “I’m sure she will perform well at her hearing and look forward to supporting her nomination."
Ambassador Haley announced plans to leave the ambassadorship by the end of the year in October.
Haley, who served a full term as governor of S.C. from 2011 to 2015, was plucked by Trump to represent the country in the United Nations during her second term as governor in early 2017.