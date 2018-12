Keeping track of the rain dates for Charleston-area 2018 holiday parades

click to enlarge City of North Charleston

Sat. Dec. 8

Well it seems that the multitude of the heavenly host that's appearing before Charleston this holiday has taken the form of cold, persistent weekend precipitation. And more frigid temps are on the way beginning Saturday afternoon.Christmas parades scheduled for last weekend were mostly postponed until this weekend, and a few of those have been canceled or postponed once again.So let's all just gather round the fire and take stock of where we stand on these festive holiday processionals. Charleston - Sun. Dec. 16, 3-5 p.m. Mt. Pleasant - Sun. Dec. 9, 5:30-8 p.m. (final decision will be made Sunday after noon. North Charleston -Canceled ( humbug! Summerville - Sun. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Folly Beach - Sat. Dec. 8, 1 p.m. Parade of Boats - Sat. Dec. 8, 5 p.m.