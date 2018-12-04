The Agenda: Nikki Haley sold S.C. home, will stay in N.Y. for now; "The Bachelorette" recruiting men in Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user carolinastarx
Nikki Haley says she's sticking around N.Y. and sold her S.C. home. According to her spokesperson, "[Ambassador Haley and her family] look forward to returning to their friends and family in the Palmetto State after her son (Nalin, 17) finishes high school." Source: The State
Folly Beach has proposed new regulations to protect the beach and dunes from being damaged by structures and septic tanks. Source: WCSC
The Bachelorette
is recruiting eligible 25 to year-old men who are at least 5'11. There's some wiggle room on the age, but none on the height. Source: P&C
A small church in Newberry, S.C., will become the state's first sanctuary church, opening its doors to undocumented immigrants are at risk of deportation. The Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church has a congregation of about 15 members. Source: P&C
In case you missed it: Hootie and the Blowfish will be going on tour with Barenaked Ladies in 2019. The closest shows are in Columbia and Raleigh. Source: City Paper