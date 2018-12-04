Tuesday, December 4, 2018

The Agenda: Nikki Haley sold S.C. home, will stay in N.Y. for now; "The Bachelorette" recruiting men in Charleston

Short guys need not apply, apparently

December 4, 2018

Nikki Haley says she's sticking around N.Y. and sold her S.C. home. According to her spokesperson, "[Ambassador Haley and her family] look forward to returning to their friends and family in the Palmetto State after her son (Nalin, 17) finishes high school." Source: The State

Folly Beach has proposed new regulations to protect the beach and dunes from being damaged by structures and septic tanks. Source: WCSC

The Bachelorette is recruiting eligible 25 to year-old men who are at least 5'11. There's some wiggle room on the age, but none on the height. Source: P&C

A small church in Newberry, S.C., will become the state's first sanctuary church, opening its doors to undocumented immigrants are at risk of deportation. The Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church has a congregation of about 15 members. Source: P&C

In case you missed it: Hootie and the Blowfish will be going on tour with Barenaked Ladies in 2019. The closest shows are in Columbia and Raleigh. Source: City Paper

