Moms Demand Action will host Charleston vigil for victims of gun violence on Fri. Dec. 14

Adam Manno
The March for Our Lives rally for gun reform in North Charleston drew close to 2,000 people on March 24.
The Charleston chapter of Moms Demand Action will host a vigil in honor of the young lives lost to gun violence since the Sandy Hook shooting.
The gathering will take place on Fri. Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in Cannon Park downtown, just south of Calhoun Street between Ashley and Rutledge avenues.
The vigil falls on the sixth anniversary of the 2012 shooting, in which a 20-year-old killed 20 children and seven adults, including himself, at a Newtown, Conn. elementary school. The shooter killed his mother at their shared home before driving to the school.
Moms Demand Action was formed a day after the shooting.
There have been 1,913 mass shootings in the United States since Sandy Hook, according to a running tally kept by Vox
.
Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun reform advocacy group founded by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, counts at least 86 incidents of gun fire at schools in 2018
, noting that those shootings are just the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to the 2,700 kids and teens who are shot and killed each year throughout the country.
The shooting deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. has touched off a nationwide reckoning with the state of American gun laws. The movement has largely been led by student survivors from Parkland, though some continue to organize in the Charleston area
.
Members of Lowcountry Students for Political Action, the local student group that organized a rally for gun reform in North Charleston earlier this year
, will speak at the Charleston vigil.
"The goals of the evening are to present a portrait of the devastating reality of child gun violence in our nation, to gain an understanding of the impact of child gun violence in our community, and to inspire action and participation in the gun violence prevention movement," according to a press release from Moms Demand Action.