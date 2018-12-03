Monday, December 3, 2018
The Agenda: Judge rules in favor of S.C.'s red wolves, Sen. Scott sinks federal judge appointment
The S.C. native red wolf was pronounced extinct in the wild in 1980
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 12:49 PM
click to enlarge
-
Flickr user forest_service_southern_region
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is walking back its decision to allow killing endangered red wolves after a judge ruled it would be illegal. Conservationists argue that the red wolf needs protections and to be reintroduced to its natural habitat. It had pronounced as extinct in the wild in 1980. Source: P&C
George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Fri., Nov. 30, had ties to S.C., despite spending most of his life in Texas and Maine. Source: P&C
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was the deciding "no" vote on nominee Thomas Farr, a controversial appointment to the federal judiciary. Farr has been criticized for defending laws found to be discriminatory. Source: AP
Police have filed eight additional child sex charges against Jacop Hazlett, 28, who was a volunteer at the NewSpring Church in North Charleston. Source: WCIV
Tags: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, red wolf, red wolves, George H. W. Bush, Tim Scott, Sen. Scott, Thomas Farr, North Charleston, Jacop Hazlett, Image