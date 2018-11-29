The Agenda: Lindsey Graham is fighting with everyone; Clyburn set to retake majority whip post; Five S.C. inmates charged in connection to "sextortion" ring

When we look at Auschwitz we see the end of the process. It's important to remember that the Holocaust actually did not start from gas chambers. This hatred gradually developed from words, stereotypes & prejudice through legal exclusion, dehumanisation & escalating violence.— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 26, 2018
The government released reports on Thursday stating that the life expectancy in the U.S. declined again in 2017, due in part to drug and suicide crises. It is the longest sustained decline in life span since 1915 to 1918, which included both World War I and the Spanish flu. Source: Washington Post
Sen @LindseyGrahamSC: "The question for me is whether or not the CIA supports the conclusion, with a high degree of confidence, that the Crown Prince was complicit in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.…I'm not going to blow past this." pic.twitter.com/i28eUcGggF— CSPAN (@cspan) November 28, 2018
