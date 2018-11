The Agenda: Lindsey Graham is fighting with everyone; Clyburn set to retake majority whip post; Five S.C. inmates charged in connection to "sextortion" ring

click to enlarge CSPAN screenshot

When we look at Auschwitz we see the end of the process. It's important to remember that the Holocaust actually did not start from gas chambers. This hatred gradually developed from words, stereotypes & prejudice through legal exclusion, dehumanisation & escalating violence. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 26, 2018

Sen @LindseyGrahamSC: "The question for me is whether or not the CIA supports the conclusion, with a high degree of confidence, that the Crown Prince was complicit in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.…I'm not going to blow past this." pic.twitter.com/i28eUcGggF — CSPAN (@cspan) November 28, 2018

It's been a busy week for Lindsey Graham: first, he got in a spat on Twitter with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the refugee crisis at the Mexico Border in which the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland got involved. Source: Twitter / Greenville Online

Then he threatened to stall the Senate, refusing to or voting against "any key vote" until he's been briefed by the CIA on the murder ofjournalist Jamal Khashoggi. Source: Twitter / Roll Call

The government released reports on Thursday stating that the life expectancy in the U.S. declined again in 2017, due in part to drug and suicide crises. It is the longest sustained decline in life span since 1915 to 1918, which included both World War I and the Spanish flu. Source: Washington Post



Five inmates and ten others have been charged with extortion, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud tied to a "sextortion ring" that targeted members of the military. Inmates pretended to be young women who wanted to date the targeted service member and later her irate father who extorted them for money. Victims come from every branch except the Coast Guard and include all ranks. Source: P&C

Congressman Jim Clyburn, who represents part of downtown Charleston and areas inland, has unanimous support from his peers to be the majority whip in the 116th Congress. Source: Sumter Item