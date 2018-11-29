College of Charleston selects Andrew Hsu as its 23rd president

click to enlarge
Andrew Hsu says growing up in Mao-era China gave him an appreciation for "a well-rounded liberal arts education."
The College of Charleston ended a year-long search for its next leader on Wednesday afternoon when it elected University of Toledo provost Andrew Hsu as its 23rd president.
The College's board of trustees voted between Hsu and two other finalists
at a meeting in Randolph Hall, the school's landmark administrative building. The board unanimously approved Hsu, a former aerospace engineer whose work in academia has mostly focused on STEM, to lead the liberal arts college.
His start date has not been determined, according to a press release from the College.
Hsu graduated with degrees in hydraulic engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing in 1980, according to his candidate fact sheet
. In 1996, he obtained a second master's degree, along with a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering, from Georgia Tech. In the years following, he worked for NASA contractor Sverdrup and Rolls-Royce before starting his academic career at the University of Miami in 1997.
Since July 2016, Hsu has served as the provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the University of Toledo in Ohio.
CofC students and faculty openly wished for more diverse candidates at various listening sessions
during the presidential search. Some complained that the previous president, Glenn McConnell did not show interest in the ins-and-outs of campus life.
"It just seems as though the past president was not a servant leader," said senior and student leader Courtney Hicks in an interview with the City Paper
last month.
In a press release from the college, Hsu talks about being denied an early education during the Cultural Revolution in China, a period ranging from 1966 to 1976
during which Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong violently reimposed his ideology on the country and brought education to a halt.
"Because of my childhood experience I believe a well-rounded liberal arts education is extremely important to society, and it’s extremely important to democracy," Hsu said in a statement. "And the fact that the College of Charleston, as a pre-Revolution university, is one of the oldest in the U.S., that was extremely attractive to me."
Hsu and his wife, Rongrong Chen, have four daughters.
He will succeed McConnell, a former South Carolina state senator and lieutenant governor whose four-year tenure at the college was off to a rocky start after a selection process that some say disregarded campus concerns. At a university that is 80 percent white, McConnell was dogged by a past that included co-owning a Confederate memorabilia store in North Charleston
. His installation in March 2014 was marked by protests from students and faculty
alike.
McConnell announced his retirement in January for health reasons. He was officially replaced by interim President Stephen C. Osborne, his senior advisor, on July 2.