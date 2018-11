Yelp names Charleston one of the top cities to shop local this holiday season

Ashley Rose Stanol

This year's Crafty Bastards features a LOT of local vendors.

Event Details Crafty Bastards @ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium 360 Fishburne St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events Map

Yelp has released its list of its ' 20 Top Cities to Shop Local in 2018 ' and Charleston makes the list, coming in at number 10. Laguna Beach, Calif. came in at number one, with Asheville, N.C. taking the second spot.According to Yelp, 73 percent of all holiday shoppers are likely to shop at a local independent business, spending an estimated $63 billion. Results were calculated using Yelp data and narrowed it down by looking at cities with high ratings and many gift-related reviews.For the entire list and a curated list of local goods from the Yelp team, visit yelpblog.com Interested in supporting local artisans and artists? Check out's second annual Crafty Bastards at the Joe this Saturday. (And check newsstands tomorrow for a more in-depth preview...)