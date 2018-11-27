Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Yelp names Charleston one of the top cities to shop local this holiday season
Charleston loves local gifts
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Tue, Nov 27, 2018 at 8:38 AM
-
Ashley Rose Stanol
-
This year's Crafty Bastards features a LOT of local vendors.
Yelp has released its list of its '20 Top Cities to Shop Local in 2018
' and Charleston makes the list, coming in at number 10. Laguna Beach, Calif. came in at number one, with Asheville, N.C. taking the second spot.
According to Yelp, 73 percent of all holiday shoppers are likely to shop at a local independent business, spending an estimated $63 billion. Results were calculated using Yelp data and narrowed it down by looking at cities with high ratings and many gift-related reviews.
For the entire list and a curated list of local goods from the Yelp team, visit yelpblog.com
.
Interested in supporting local artisans and artists? Check out CP
's second annual Crafty Bastards
at the Joe this Saturday. (And check newsstands tomorrow for a more in-depth preview...)
click to enlarge
@ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events
Tags: holiday, shopping, christmas, Yelp, rating, Image