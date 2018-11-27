The Agenda: Lowcountry will see more flooding if climate change continues, Z93 mourns shooting death of DJ; It's Giving Tuesday

click to enlarge
Dustin Waters
Floodwaters continued to rise along the Battery on Monday as the peninsula experienced the third-highest tide ever recorded at Charleston Harbor
According to the federal report that was released Friday, if climate change is left unchecked, the Lowcountry will see more flooding, more aggressive wildfires, familiar animals disappearing, and loss of human life. Financially, the Southeastern economy would stand to lose an estimated $47 billion annually
in labor. Source: P&C
Groundhog Day: For a third day in a row
, downtown Charleston has flooded. The reasons for the flooding include 30 mph winds and a full moon. NOAA predicts that if the climate continues to change, our current 38 days of tidal flooding a year will become 180 days by 2045. We call dibs on the first boat ride. Source: P&C
Last bit about the weather: be sure to bring in your plants, pets, and elderly friends and family because there's been a freezing warning issued for parts of the Lowcountry. Source: WCSC
Amazon announced a record holiday shopping weekend after more than 180 million items were ordered through the retail giant from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Small and medium-sized businesses also reported a growth of 20 percent in Black Friday sales compared to last year. Source: WZTV
Today is Giving Tuesday and some nonprofits are hoping and anxiously waiting to see whether the recent tax changes will make fewer people donate. A study quoted by the P&C
says nonprofits could see up to a 4.6 percent drop in donations. Source: P&C
Speaking of giving, nearly $7,000 has been raised for Summerville six-year-old Za'Marrea Pugh, who needs a kidney transplant. She wasn't able to get on the waiting list because MUSC wanted her mother, a single mother of three, to demonstrate that she could secure child care, stable housing, employment, and transportation. Source: P&C
Nathaniel Scott, Z93.3's DJ Tough Love, was shot and killed in Beaufort County over the weekend. Source: WCIV