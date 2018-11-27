Tuesday, November 27, 2018

City of Charleston offering free parking vouchers for 2018 holidays through Jan. 1

Happy holidays to you and yours

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Nov 27, 2018 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge POSTER ART BY TIM BANKS
  • Poster art by Tim Banks
The City of Charleston and County of Charleston want to wish you a very merry holiday season by offering free parking at select garages through Tues. Jan. 1. The voucher (which you can either print, or use the mobile version) is good for two hours of free parking and is limited to one vehicle.

The voucher is valid at the following garages: Visitor Center Garage, 34 St. Philip, Concord-Cumberland, E. Bay-Prioleau, Aquarium, Midtown, Majestic Square, and Queen Street.

This year's city-sponsored holiday programming includes:

Marion Square's holiday farmers market, held every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The City of Charleston Holiday Parade, held on Sun. Dec. 2 starting at 3 p.m. on Broad Street.

The Holiday Parade of boats on Sat. Dec. 8, kicking off around 4:30 p.m.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony in Marion Square on Sun. Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m.

Chanukah in the Square, held on Sun. Dec. 9, featuring music, dancing, and the lighting of the nine foot Menorah by Charleston's Holocaust Survivors.

Stay tuned for info on Kwanzaa events around the Lowcountry.

Ring in the New Year with a family-friendly event in Marion Square on Mon. Dec. 31 starting at 4 p.m. There will be activities, live music, and food trucks. 

