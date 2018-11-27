City of Charleston offering free parking vouchers for 2018 holidays through Jan. 1

click to enlarge
The City of Charleston and County of Charleston want to wish you a very merry holiday season by offering free parking at select garages through Tues. Jan. 1. The voucher (which you can either print
, or use the mobile version
) is good for two hours of free parking and is limited to one vehicle.
The voucher is valid at the following garages: Visitor Center Garage, 34 St. Philip, Concord-Cumberland, E. Bay-Prioleau, Aquarium, Midtown, Majestic Square, and Queen Street.
This year's city-sponsored holiday programming includes:
Marion Square's holiday farmers market
, held every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The City of Charleston Holiday Parade
, held on Sun. Dec. 2 starting at 3 p.m. on Broad Street.
The Holiday Parade of boats
on Sat. Dec. 8, kicking off around 4:30 p.m.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony
in Marion Square on Sun. Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m.
Chanukah in the Square
, held on Sun. Dec. 9, featuring music, dancing, and the lighting of the nine foot Menorah by Charleston's Holocaust Survivors.
Stay tuned for info on Kwanzaa events around the Lowcountry
.
Ring in the New Year
with a family-friendly event in Marion Square on Mon. Dec. 31 starting at 4 p.m. There will be activities, live music, and food trucks.