The Agenda: Federal report warns of serious consequences to climate change, Digging deep on why Katie Arrington lost; Dabo has words

After steps by President Donald Trump to weaken pollution controls, 13 federal agencies released a report on Friday giving stark warnings about the consequences of climate change. Among the consequences are ten percent hit to the American economy — more than double the Great Recession. Source: NY Times The first harvest of South Carolina-grown hemp will be ready for distribution around Christmas. Source: Greenville Online



Have you noticed the brighter crosswalks around town? A community group is turning crosswalks into murals in an effort to make them safer. (Here's our talk with Charleston Moves and Enough Pie in the spring.) Source: P&C



Two residents of Liberty Hill — North Charleston's oldest neighborhood — reflect on their lifetimes and the changes they've seen in the area. Source: P&C Theexplores why Katie Arrington lost the race in the 1st Congressional District, the war within the Republican party, and how echoing the national party line wasn't enough. Source: P&C Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney went off on a teleconference about ungrateful fans who felt like the nationally ranked second Tiger's 21-point win over the Gamecocks was a loss. Source: P&C