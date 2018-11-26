Monday, November 26, 2018
The Agenda: Federal report warns of serious consequences to climate change, Digging deep on why Katie Arrington lost; Dabo has words
S.C. grown hemp ready for distribution around Christmas
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Nov 26, 2018 at 12:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
City of North Charleston file photo
After steps by President Donald Trump to weaken pollution controls, 13 federal agencies released a report on Friday giving stark warnings about the consequences of climate change. Among the consequences are ten percent hit to the American economy — more than double the Great Recession. Source: NY Times
The first harvest of South Carolina-grown hemp will be ready for distribution around Christmas. Source: Greenville Online
Have you noticed the brighter crosswalks around town? A community group is turning crosswalks into murals in an effort to make them safer. (Here's our talk
with Charleston Moves and Enough Pie in the spring.) Source: P&C
Two residents of Liberty Hill — North Charleston's oldest neighborhood — reflect on their lifetimes and the changes they've seen in the area. Source: P&C
The P&C
explores why Katie Arrington lost the race in the 1st Congressional District, the war within the Republican party, and how echoing the national party line wasn't enough. Source: P&C
Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney went off on a teleconference about ungrateful fans who felt like the nationally ranked second Tiger's 21-point win over the Gamecocks was a loss. Source: P&C
Tags: climate change, Yelp, shop local, hemp, crosswalks, murals, public art, The Agenda, Image