Monday, November 26, 2018

The Agenda: Federal report warns of serious consequences to climate change, Digging deep on why Katie Arrington lost; Dabo has words

S.C. grown hemp ready for distribution around Christmas

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Nov 26, 2018 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON FILE PHOTO
  • City of North Charleston file photo
After steps by President Donald Trump to weaken pollution controls, 13 federal agencies released a report on Friday giving stark warnings about the consequences of climate change. Among the consequences are ten percent hit to the American economy — more than double the Great Recession. Source: NY Times
Related Ignore climate change or don't, but you're still paying for it: Pay Now or Pay Now
Ignore climate change or don't, but you're still paying for it
Pay Now or Pay Now
I'm a Republican. I bridge the Millennial and Generation X gap. And I'm also part of the growing movement of conservatives who support market-based solutions to climate change.
By Rouzy Vafaie
Guest Columnist
The first harvest of South Carolina-grown hemp will be ready for distribution around Christmas. Source: Greenville Online

Have you noticed the brighter crosswalks around town? A community group is turning crosswalks into murals in an effort to make them safer. (Here's our talk with Charleston Moves and Enough Pie in the spring.) Source: P&C

Two residents of Liberty Hill — North Charleston's oldest neighborhood — reflect on their lifetimes and the changes they've seen in the area. Source: P&C

The P&C explores why Katie Arrington lost the race in the 1st Congressional District, the war within the Republican party, and how echoing the national party line wasn't enough. Source: P&C

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney went off on a teleconference about ungrateful fans who felt like the nationally ranked second Tiger's 21-point win over the Gamecocks was a loss. Source: P&C

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS