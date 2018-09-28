The Agenda: White House praises Graham after tirade; S.C. is worried about "dark green stool"

click to enlarge
Lindsey Graham's impassioned defense of Brett Kavanaugh
is being praised by Republicans, including officials from the White House. Source: City Paper,
Twitter
South Carolinians have shit to worry about. According to medicalheathlplans.com, the most Googled medical symptom in the Palmetto state is "dark green stool." To save you the google: green stool is caused by green leafy vegetables or green food coloring, according to the Mayo Clinic
. If you're worried, see a doctor. Source: The State
/Mayo Clinic
Sullivan's Island Town Council is considering a ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam products including coolers, food containers, and cups. They will vote on the issue Oct. 16. Source: P&C
If you're not squeamish, the State profiled the palmetto bug
, arguably Charleston's most disliked residents. If you find one in your house, don't blame yourself. “It has nothing to do with keeping a dirty house," Glenn Matthews of Modern Exterminating told the State, "You can have the most immaculate house in the world and they’ll still be around.” Source: The State