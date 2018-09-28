Friday, September 28, 2018

The Agenda: White House praises Graham after tirade; S.C. is worried about "dark green stool"

Sullivan's Island considering banning plastic

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Sep 28, 2018

Lindsey Graham's impassioned defense of Brett Kavanaugh is being praised by Republicans, including officials from the White House. Source: City Paper, Twitter
South Carolinians have shit to worry about. According to medicalheathlplans.com, the most Googled medical symptom in the Palmetto state is "dark green stool." To save you the google: green stool is caused by green leafy vegetables or green food coloring, according to the Mayo Clinic. If you're worried, see a doctor. Source: The State/Mayo Clinic

Sullivan's Island Town Council is considering a ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam products including coolers, food containers, and cups. They will vote on the issue Oct. 16. Source: P&C

If you're not squeamish, the State profiled the palmetto bug, arguably Charleston's most disliked residents. If you find one in your house, don't blame yourself. “It has nothing to do with keeping a dirty house," Glenn Matthews of Modern Exterminating told the State, "You can have the most immaculate house in the world and they’ll still be around.” Source: The State

