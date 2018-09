The Agenda: White House praises Graham after tirade; S.C. is worried about "dark green stool"

click to enlarge CNN screenshot

.@LindseyGrahamSC has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 27, 2018

Lindsey Graham's impassioned defense of Brett Kavanaugh is being praised by Republicans, including officials from the White House. Source:TwitterSouth Carolinians have shit to worry about. According to medicalheathlplans.com, the most Googled medical symptom in the Palmetto state is "dark green stool." To save you the google: green stool is caused by green leafy vegetables or green food coloring, according to the Mayo Clinic . If you're worried, see a doctor. Source: The State Sullivan's Island Town Council is considering a ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam products including coolers, food containers, and cups. They will vote on the issue Oct. 16. Source: P&C



If you're not squeamish, the State profiled the palmetto bug , arguably Charleston's most disliked residents. If you find one in your house, don't blame yourself. “It has nothing to do with keeping a dirty house," Glenn Matthews of Modern Exterminating told the State, "You can have the most immaculate house in the world and they’ll still be around.” Source: The State