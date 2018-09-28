Former senior McCain adviser: Lindsey Graham has been "corrupted by ambition"

VIDEO: Watch Lindsey Graham's angry defense of Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of "unethical sham" after accuser's testimony

"The most despicable thing I've seen in my time in politics."

A fiery diatribe by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's capped off Thursday's emotional question and answer testimony about a federal judge nominated to the Supreme Court and a former high school acquaintance who has accused him of sexual assault.

By Sam Spence

The Battery