Watch: Senate Judiciary Committee set to hear testimony from Kavanaugh accuser

The Senate Judiciary Committee, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (left), are charged with clearing Supreme Court nominees

Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, of sexual assault while he was 17 and she was 15.

The committee includes Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the most outspoken skeptics of the multiple accusers who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault involving Kavanaugh. All of the Republican members, who control the committee, are men. A female prosecutor from Arizona with a background in cases of sexual assault has been hired question Ford.

The committee has the constitutional responsibility of giving initial approval the president's nominees to the Supreme Court before they are confirmed by the entire Senate.