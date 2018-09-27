The Agenda: Flooding not quite reaching levels predicted, Tecklenburg visiting Netherlands to see their flooding solutions

Georgetown is still bracing for flooding, but so far the flooding has not met the levels predicted. Source: New York Times/Reuters
The Waccamaw River crested on Wednesday at 22.17 feet, not quite reaching the 22-foot levels predicted. The flood waters did not breach Santee Cooper's coal ash pond due to aqua dams that were installed. Source: S.C. Radio Network
A delegation of Charleston officials, including Mayor John Tecklenburg and staff, will spend six days in the Netherlands to see some of their creative solutions to flooding. Source: P&C
Due in part to tariffs and model changes, exports of BMW vehicles at the Charleston port have dropped 35 percent, to the lowest level since the Great Recession. Source: P&CThe Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Sen. Lindsey Graham sits, is hearing testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford today, one of the women who have accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Source: City Paper