City transfers lease for All of Us homeless center to N. Charleston veterans group

click to enlarge Ruta Smith file photo

The All of Us center sits at 529 Meeting St.

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Melissa Moore, executive director of We Are Family, prepares merchandise at the new daytime resource center at 529 Meeting St.

Less than three months after opening, the lease for the building housing the All of Us resource center for the homeless has been transferred from LGBTQ nonprofit We Are Family to North Charleston-based veterans group Military Community Connection.On Tues. Sept. 18, Charleston City Council approved the transfer of WAF's lease to the veterans group, which describes itself as an organization that seeks to facilitate "partnerships between community service providers and Veterans to deliver the highest standard of holistic care."The All of Us resource center opened on June 25 one block down from the One80 Place homeless shelter. A partnership with the city, it was originally conceived by We Are Family executive director Melissa Moore as a place to serve the often overlooked LGBTQ homeless population in the area.The center is located in a two-story, 14,102 square foot building between Meeting and Walnut streets.With the beds at One80 Place full almost every night, city officials encouraged the organization to open its daytime "wrap-around" services to the wider population struggling with homelessness in the area. Now, WAF will cede daily operations, along with its name on the building lease, to MCC.

"We don’t have the funding to work with adults and we didn’t have the partners who serve adult populations to come and help," Moore said in a phone interview with the City Paper. "In this partnership, We Are Family does what We Are Family does best and MCC does what MCC does best, which is to serve adults."



The Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, MUSC, and Origin SC continue to operate at All of Us, though they represent only a fraction of the original partner organizations that committed to serving visitors at the center. The facility will continue to serve lunch daily, as does One80 Place down the street.



MCC is expected to be more restrictive about showers and laundry than WAF was, requiring people to work toward securing housing and employment before accessing those services.



"We desperately need more funding for healthcare and mental health services for people 'surviving' in poverty and homelessness," Moore said in a statement. "They just get shifted around from system to system or left on the doorsteps of nonprofits that aren’t properly resourced to help them."

