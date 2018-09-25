Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Thomas Ravenel arrested on second degree assault charge Tuesday morning
Ravenel also named in a rape report earlier this year
by Adam Manno
on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 11:53 AM
Southern Charm
star and Holy City socialite Thomas Ravenel was booked into county jail on a charge of second degree assault and battery Tuesday morning in connection to a forcible rape report from May that named Ravenel as a suspect.
The 56-year-old reality TV star and real estate developer was arrested by the Charleston Police Department and is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
The arrest resulted from an investigation into a forcible rape report filed by a 43-year-old North Carolina woman in May
, according to CPD spokesman Charles Francis. The report named Ravenel as a suspect.
Francis declined to discuss further details of the investigation or the charge.
The allegation prompted NBCUniversal, the parent company of the Bravo cable channel, to release a statement saying that Southern Charm
producer Haymaker was investigating the allegation.
