The Agenda: Florence damage visible from space; S.C. solicitor's law license suspended after federal indictment

A look at the coal ash flowing into the Atlantic from N.C.
The state Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Dan Johnson, the 5th Circuit Solicitor who is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged misspending of public funds. He was indicted on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Authorities are taking a look at trips he took to Amsterdam, Colombia, and the Galapagos. Johnson was suspended from office last week after the indictment was handed down. Source: P&C
Ten days after Florence, authorities are urging Georgetown residents to evacuate as the waters are expected to crest today. Authorities are expecting up to ten feet of flooding, a "record event." Source: AP
A pit full of 200,000 tons of toxic coal ash in Conway could begin taking on water as flood waters rise. Santee Cooper officials state that the dam held up over the weekend and they are optimistic that even if the flood breaches the dam, polluted water won't spill out. Source: P&C
You can see the effects of Florence without leaving Charleston. Global mapping provider Nearmap captured high-resolution aerial maps of areas affected by Hurricane Florence
, including Conway and Wilmington, N.C. Source: Columbia Business Report
You can see Florence's impact from a plane, but to get the whole picture, you gotta go to space. A NASA satellite has spotted coal-ash polluted waters flowing from rivers into the Atlantic Ocean. Source: News & Observer