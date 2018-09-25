S.C.'s emoji-maverick Trooper Bob is retiring in November

Thank you for allowing me to serve you, the citizens of South Carolina, for 29 years (Navy+Law Enforcement). Friday, Nov 30, 2018 will be my last day with the S.C. Highway Patrol. Please continue to support the men and women in uniform!

God bless 🙂🙏🏻🚔

To Be Continued... pic.twitter.com/32KkLCTT1n