Tuesday, September 25, 2018

S.C.'s emoji-maverick Trooper Bob is retiring in November

Bob Beres is retiring after 24 years with S.C. Highway Patrol

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 5:38 PM


South Carolina Highway Patrol Lt. Bob Beres, a.k.a. "Trooper Bob", announced Monday that he is retiring effective Nov. 30.

Reached for reaction on Tuesday, S.C. Twitter users said, "😭😭😭😭."

A chief spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, Beres is best known for his use of social media and emojis, so it is only fitting that he made his retirement announcement on Twitter. His creative social media tactics won him an Emmy in January for the 2016 Sober or Slammer! PSA.

