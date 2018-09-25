S.C.'s emoji-maverick Trooper Bob is retiring in November

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lt. Bob Beres, a.k.a. "Trooper Bob", announced Monday that he is retiring effective Nov. 30.
Reached for reaction on Tuesday, S.C. Twitter users said, "😭😭😭😭."
A chief spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, Beres is best known for his use of social media and emojis, so it is only fitting that he made his retirement announcement on Twitter. His creative social media tactics won him an Emmy in January for the 2016 Sober or Slammer! PSA.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you, the citizens of South Carolina, for 29 years (Navy+Law Enforcement). Friday, Nov 30, 2018 will be my last day with the S.C. Highway Patrol. Please continue to support the men and women in uniform! God bless 🙂🙏🏻🚔 To Be Continued... pic.twitter.com/32KkLCTT1n